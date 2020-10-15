GUEST, Theodore

GUEST (nee Gecewicz), Theodore W. "Ted" A Cleveland, Ohio, native by birth, he attended East Technical High School and was a "ham" radio operator, joining the US Navy in 1942 and subsequently assigned to the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington-DC form 1943-46 on an electronic airborne project. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1950. He worked for several major corporations in marketing posts but most of his working career was in the sales and marketing of industrial controls, instruments, and electronic components as an Independent Mfr's Agent in the mid-west area. He was a lifetime Associate member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. Ted was a member of the Dayton Microcomputer Association. The Discussion Club of Dayton, the World Affairs Council, a lifetime member of the American Association of Individual Investors and the Kettering American Legion Post #598 and Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. An Elderhosteler, he traveled in all major continents after retirement and was a strong believer of individual freedom and the free-enterprise system. During retirement, he was a volunteer for the Life Essentials for Seniors and Junior Achievement organizations. An avid tennis player, he belonged to the Quail Run and Kettering tennis clubs. He was a member of the Southminster Presbyterian Church of Centerville since 1972. Ted is survived by his wife of 66 years Gloria Baker Guest, children; Diane Horsman (Tracy), Joyce Guest, Allan (Balinda) Guest, Cheryl Bateman (Michael), grandchildren; Cindy, Angel, Laurel, Jessica, Ryan and great-grandchildren, Ellie & Taylor. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 10:30 am, Friday, October 16, at David's Cemetery. Rev Nancy Birdsong officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

