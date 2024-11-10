Guggenheimer, Henry J.



GUGGENHEIMER, Henry J., age 96, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2024 at The Carlyle House. Henry was a retired store manager for Shoe Corp. of America and a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was an active member and volunteer for several institutions, including Beth Abraham Synagogue, Jewish War Veterans and the U.S. Air Force Museum-Holocaust Exhibit. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; parents, Julius & Margarethe. Henry is survived by his daughter, Leslee McCloskey; sons & daughters-in-law, Joel & Judi, Barry & Chris; grandchildren, Leila, Lauren & Lindsey McCloskey, Samuel (Frances), Marla (Jack McDonnell ) & Aaron Guggenheimer; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 9:30 AM Monday, November 11, 2024 at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 PM Monday at Shaare-Zedek Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue or the Holocaust Foundation, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington DC 20024-2126 in Henry's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com