Brian Gene Gulley, 55, of Dayton, OH, passed away July 7, 2023. He was a hardworking individual who loved building things. Brian is survived by his mother, Judy McDowell; Sisters, Kathy Gifford and Stacey Gulley (Payne). Brothers, Hank Gifford and Robbie McDowell; Children, Amber Gulley (Vance), Jessie Gulley, Tristen Gulley and Amber Drollinger. Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis (Mac) Gulley, and sister, Angela Gulley. Brian dedicated his career to construction, working for Gulley Construction, IDK Construction, and many more. He had a passion for building High-rise hotels and businesses. In his free time, Brian loved working with his hands and helping friends and family with projects. He also enjoyed playing with the kids in the neighbor-hood.



A Celebration of life will be held on August 18, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at 1956 E. 4th St. Dayton, Ohio 45403.



Please join us in honoring Brian's life and sharing cherished memories of a beloved family member and Friend.



