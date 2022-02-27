Hamburger icon
GULLIVER, Jo Anne

Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Jo Anne was born in Las Vegas, NM, on September 8, 1935, to the late Lowe and Lucy (Allen) Cooley. She earned her BA from University of Central Oklahoma and was an art teacher in Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Lilly Christine Goodall, Carol Anne Wathan; step-son, Mark Shane Lowell and 7 sisters and 1 brother. Jo Anne is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, William B. Gulliver; her children, Katherine Fish of Oklahoma and

Matthew Gordon Lowell of Oregon; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Private family services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.routsong.com


