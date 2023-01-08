GUY, Jim



97 years old, of Harvest, AL, left our presence to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022. Jim was born to Malinda (nee Wilson) and Andrew Guy, Sr. in Sidon, Mississippi, on March 03, 1925, one of ten children. At the young age of 18, he was drafted to the United States Navy where he served 3 years. After returning from the Navy, Jim Guy married Freedar Brooks and to this union 3 sons were born. Jim spent most of his lifetime in Dayton, Ohio, and retired after 30 years from General Motors Corporation where he was a 'Job Setter'. After retiring, Jim opened his own 'car body shop' as a 'hobby' and often worked on cars without charging what car dealerships would for repairs. He also spent a stent of his time in Texas, and finally settled down with his niece and her husband (Dr. Sheila and Steve Marsh) in Alabama. During his time in Alabama, Jim enjoyed swimming, going for long walks, visiting different sites, and spending time with his extended family. He spent his days keeping up with the latest news (had to watch Rachel Maddow) and cowboy shows. His joy was meeting new people at least once a week. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sons, and all of his siblings. He is survived by a son, grandson and two granddaughters, great-grandson and great-granddaughter. Jim is also survived by his devoted caregivers, and their family and many friends. This wonderful man was gentle and kind to everyone who met and knew him. As a deacon in the Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, he was well-known, respected, and accepted as a man of honesty, open heartedness, and doing kind things for people without their knowing it! A true description of Jim would be quiet, humble, God-fearing and loving, honest, a hard worker and fun loving. Visitation 10 AM, Service to follow 11 AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



