Booher, H Wayne



H. Wayne Booher, age 83, of Clayton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 10, 2025. He was born on September 18, 1942, to the late Harry and Geneva (Carper) Booher in Dayton. He graduated from Northridge High School and later was inducted into their hall of fame. Wayne was Owner and Operator of Booher Insurance Agency for more than 30 years. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family. He especially loved going to his houseboat on Lake Cumberland, Florida, and Hawaii to name a few locations. He and his late wife, Ann, enjoyed going on cruises together. Above all, Wayne was a family man, who spent as much time as he could with his loved ones. Wayne is survived by his daughters: Kim Booher-Smith of Brookville, & Amy (Steve) Hary of Centerville, grandchildren: Lucas & Aubrey Smith, Kyle (Kaitlin) Agarwal, Elizabeth, Sophia, & Kiah Hary, sister: Wanda Criggall, brother: Robert (Linda) Booher, brothers-in-law: Bob (Bernadette) Allen, & Herb Cooper, sister-in-law: Claudia Loos, special niece: Jeanie Booher, "adopted granddaughter": Morgan, special homecare aide: Addie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years: Ann Booher, sister: Barbara Cooper, sister-in-law: Mary Booher, brothers-in-law: Jim Criggall, & Kees Loos. A Visitation for family and friends will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



