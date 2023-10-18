Haddix, Orville



Orville Haddix, age 74 of Franklin passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 29, 1949 in Jackson, KY to Logan and Rosie (Howard) Haddix. He was a self-employed truck driver for 40 years. He attended Lewis Street Praise and Worship. Orville is survived by his wife of 52 years Vickie Haddix; sons, Matthew Orville (Amber) Haddix and Mark Farrell (Michelle) Haddix; grandchildren, Tayler Jade Haddix, Brayden Chase Haddix, Kylee Grace Haddix; sisters, Jalia (Gary) Hollon, Margie Bray, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers, and 3 sisters. A Visitation will be held Friday, October 20, 2023 from 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:30 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Marcum officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



