Hadley, Larry M.



USAF Lt. Col. (Ret.) Larry M. Hadley, age 91 of Fairborn passed away September 7, 2023. He was born August 20, 1932 in Alton, Kansas, the son of the late William and Imogene (Willoughby) Hadley. Larry served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, assisting in over 200 combat support missions, retiring after 23 years of service to his country. He was a member of the Daedalians and volunteered at the Air Force Museum for over 15 years. He enjoyed golfing, yard work, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Philbrick; siblings, Millard Hadley, Betty DeMoss, and Doyle Hadley. Larry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sandy; son, Jeff (Marcy) Hadley; daughter, Tracy Lynn (Brion) St. Denis; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday September 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Rev. Laurie Steele officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Larry. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.





