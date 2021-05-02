HAEHNLE, James Edward
Age 64 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 10, 1956, the son of Christian and Armeda (Supe) Haehnle.
He is survived by his mother, Armeda Haehnle; two sisters, Penny (Ronald) Scott and
Sharon (Earl) Stang; grandson, Anthony Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was
preceded in death by father, Christian G. Haehnle; his wife, Debbie Haehnle; his daughter, Samantha Haehnle; and
nephew, Christopher Scott.
Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Seven Mile Life Squad. Condolences can be made at
Funeral Home Information
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH
45013
http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral