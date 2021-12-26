HAERR, Robert Allan



Robert Allan Haerr, 58, of Springfield, passed away



December 21, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born June 4, 1963, in Springfield, the son of Allan and Judith (Palmer) Haerr Sr. Mr. Haerr was a member of the V Twin Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, shooting his guns and driving his



Corvette. He is survived by his parents; Judith and Charles Pillers Sr., his fiancé; Tina Etayem, four children; Ambyr Hogue, Aaronn Haerr, Heather



Stephenson (Matthew), and Amanda Haerr, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings; Steve (Jodi) Haerr, Jimmy (Alice) Haerr, Allan (Cynthia) Haerr Jr., Charles Pillers Jr., Paul



(Heather) Pillers, Tony (Barb) Pillers, Shannon (B. J.) Henderson and Julie (Scott) Murnahan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Jeff Haerr and Chris Pillers and his father. A gathering of family and friends will



be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 7:00PM with Trey Henderson and Dennis Spring officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

