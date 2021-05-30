HAFFNER, William LeRoy "Bill"



Age 87 of Centerville, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He graduated from Dayton Roosevelt High School in 1950 and earned a scholarship to play football at Ohio University. He served in the U.S. Air Force. After the Air Force he started his job at E.F. McDonald Company in Dayton. Ohio. He later went on to start his own business, Haffner, Zimmer, Inc, a company that engineered and installed building products. He was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Haffner, and sister Charlotte Fox. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Tolles Haffner, and four children, Cindi (Gregg) Rothermund, Tracy (Dan) Lacey, Jay Haffner, Alison (Pat) Scott and his grandchildren Maegan (Bryan) Ferres, Alyssa (Tyler) Kinzig, Jake Rothermund, Matthew Lacey, Robby Lacey, Drew Scott and Will Scott. Bill is also survived by his sister Shirley Sheets and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3939 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Rev. Kelley Wehmeyer Shin



officiating. Private inurnment David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Hospice of Dayton, Fairmont Presbyterian Memorial Fund, or Parkinson's Foundation.



