Hagan, Aaron D.



Aaron Hagan 76, of Middletown, died on Saturday, August 05, 2023, at Christ Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 07, 1946, in Middletown, OH to Oscar A. and M. Josephine (Burton) Hagan. He worked for Armco Steel Corp for over 30 years. Aaron served in the United States Army and in 2017 he flew on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He loved to read, especially about aviation, military history and science fiction. Aaron served with the Civil Air Patrol for over 19 years holding the title of Squadron Leader and Group Commander. He also served as the President of the AirForce Association Cincinnati Chapter. His love for music was well known and he was passionate about the Drum Corps International. Disney held a special place in his heart and enjoyed spending time there. The family wishes to thank DaVita Butler County Dialysis, Dr. Goel, Elizabeth and Lori. Aaron is survived by his children Carolyn Elizabeth (David) Hayes and Robert Dennis Hagan, wife Caroland Hagan, grandchildren Geoffrey Hagan and Taylor Hagan, along with countless other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randall M. Hagan. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 08, 2023, from 5:00 PM to7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 09, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation 155 Tri-County Parkway, Suite 150 Cincinnati, OH 45246.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral