HAGAN, Gene B.



Age 92, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. Gene was born March 15, 1929, in Dayton, son of the late



Harold and Lillian (Guinn) Hagan. He was a graduate of Northridge High School, Class of 1947, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a



member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church. Gene was proud of his 42 years of service to Dayton Power & Light where he served the area as a customer service supervisor. Preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Dottie, Gene is survived by three daughters, Debra Hildreth (Larry), Brenda Wilson (Bob) and Amy Diati; five grandchildren, Amber Aslakson (Adam), Ryan Wilhelm (Ellie), Joseph Diati, Benjamin Wilson (Rachael) and Cara Diati; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Audrey, Clara and Andy; brother Jack Hagan; sister Judy Rodgers (Henry), and by his extended



family and many good friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rev. Steve Veg officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Honor Flight or the



American Lung Association in Gene's memory.

