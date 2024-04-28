Hagedorn, Charles H "Chuck"



HAGEDORN, Charles H. Jr., "Chuck" age 71 of Huber Heights, died Monday, April 15, 2024. Chuck was a 1972 graduate of Wayne High School. He is a U.S. disabled Navy Veteran and he worked at the W.P.A.F.B. as a tool maker. Chuck was a member of Millenium Lodge # 779 F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton as well as the Antioch Shrine. He was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of various clubs. Preceded in death by his father Charles Sr., wife Betty Lou Hagedorn, and sister Carol Fitzgerald. Survived by his mother Shirley and her husband Dick Kreitzer, daughter Melissa Hagedorn, son Christopher, two granddaughters Melissa Renee-Carter Medaugh and April Carter Talbert, two sisters Beverly Volk and Eileen Wokosky, brother Shawn O'day Huey, significant other Angel Barhorst, and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 1 pm . Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio 1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404, in Chuck's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com