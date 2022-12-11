HAGEMAN, Donald C.



Died December 1, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was 88. Born in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 1934, to Rosa and Russell Hageman, Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Marjorie Hageman, his lifelong partner Jon Rodriquez, and stepbrothers Dan and David. He is survived by his sisters Gail Sherry, Janice Vescio, Karen Knupp, Elizabeth Buls, and Ruth Huntley.



Mr. Hageman was an inspirational and gifted teacher and pianist. He studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music with Beryl Rubinstein and Ruth Edwards, and at Western Reserve University, the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and the University of Dayton.



After serving with the U.S. Army from 1955-57, including a year in Korea, he became a student of Madeline Bostian Rider, an exponent of the principles of British teacher and pianist Tobias Matthay. Mr. Hageman was recognized throughout the United States as a leading Matthay expert of his generation. He hosted several of the American Matthay Association for Piano Festivals at his Riverview Terrace studio, received the organization's Distinguished Service Award, and presented for the annual Festivals until his health precluded him from traveling.



Donald presented solo and duo-piano recitals across the United States, and performed in Canada with eminent pianist Earle Moss. Since 1959, he had been intricately involved with the Dayton Music Club as a member of the Board, performing member, piano coordinator, Privileged and Honorary Member, Honoree of the Year, and first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award. He was also involved with the Dayton Chamber Music Society and a charter member of the Dayton Clavier Club, which allowed student pianists from Dayton area teachers to perform in a formal recital setting.



As Founder/Director of the Soirees Musicales Piano Series, Mr. Hageman brought internationally acclaimed pianists to Dayton for forty years, and served seventeen years as Director of Concerts for the Dayton Art Institute. He was associated with the Music Department of Wright State University as Faculty Associate in Piano from 1976-83. He was an adjudicator for the National Guild of Piano Teachers and the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs. A graduate of Wayne High School, he was inducted into their Fine Arts Hall of Fame. Donald knew the piano inside and out, and was able to work on his own Erard, Schiedmayer and Grotrian concert grands in addition to tuning for area musicians. He graciously allowed Chamber Music Yellow Springs to use his pianos for their concerts for a number of years.



Donald Hageman's legacy of musicianship, artistry and coaching lives on through his students' playing and teaching. A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward a scholarship in Mr. Hageman's memory may be made to The Dayton Music Club, Thomas Wittberg, treasurer, 813 Gainsborough Rd., Dayton, OH 45419.

