dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hagenbuch, Kathleen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAGENBUCH, Kathleen A.

67 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Fairborn, Ohio, on September 15, 1955, the daughter of Joseph and Teresa (Bushman) Wilber. She worked as a waitress at Linardos for many years. Survivors include her son, Brian Hagenbuch; two brothers and spouses, Dan (Sue) Wilber and Keith (Diane) Wilber; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rick in 2012. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CONNELLY, Nancy
2
Huntington, Robert
3
COX, Treva SHOEMAKER
4
JACKSON, Steven
5
STOCKSLAGER, Dane
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top