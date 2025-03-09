Hager, Helen

Hager, Helen, 87. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025, in Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, Dayton, Ohio on March 12, 2025, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Day City Hospice (https://daycityhospice.com/donate/) in memory of Helen Hager.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

https://www.tobiasfh.com

