Hagstrom, Diane E.



HAGSTROM, Diane Elizabeth (Running), 84, of South Charleston, passed on April 15, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1940 in Royal Oak, MI to Oscar N. and Wilma M. (Parson) Perry. She was lovingly raised by Wilma and Albert Running in Brooklyn Park, MN. Diane graduated from Robbinsdale, MN High School and Glenwood Hills Hospital School of Nursing. Diane married her high school sweetheart, Phillip T. Hagstrom on August 31, 1963. She worked as a nurse for 12 years in Minnesota and Ohio. She later worked as a waitress at Blue Fox/Lazarus in Springfield and Cedar Junction in Cedarville. She partnered with her husband in a truck farming venture for 25 years. They sold fruit and vegetables at Yellow Springs and Fairborn farmers' markets. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, Peru, Australia, Thailand, Cambodia, Dominican Republic and Mexico. She was preceded in death by a son John P. Hagstrom and her parents. Survivors include her husband, Phil; sons, Bradley E. (Drea) Hagstrom and Neil T. Hagstrom; grandchildren, Will, Sophia and Lilly Hagstrom and a step grandchild, Esperanza; sisters, Gwendolyn (Val) Hake, Marilyn Running, Katherine Running, Cynthia Running; several nieces and nephews and best friends, Jill Duffee and Julie Pavlatos, her "Triangle Apron Sisters". Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com