HAILEY, Wallace Jean



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

