Hale Margie

Margie Hale, 81, of Medway, went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2026. She was born in Garrett, Kentucky on October 15, 1944, to the late Ellis and Dorothy Mae Scott. Margie owned and operated Margie's Hair Salon in Medway and was a hair stylist for 60 years. She loved to craft, sew, cross-stitch, and garden. Margie loved to host her family and friends for any celebration. She was a devoted member of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her daughters, Cassie Mae Ward & Marjorie Lynn (Glenn) Loving; son, Harold David (Mary) Hale; grandchildren, Ashley (Daniel Butts) Ward, Thomas "Tommy" Ward, Amber Ward, Jessica Loving and Amanda (Joshua Napier) Loving; sister, Dora Scott Steinbarger; former spouses, David Andrew Hale and Owen Burrows and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Lotsie Scott, James E. Scott, Richard Scott, Sophia Scott Shaffer, Rush Scott, Nora Scott Wooten and Charles Mac Scott. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 5pm to 7pm. The service will follow on Friday at 1:30 pm at Full Gospel Pentecostal Church on Fowler Rd, Enon. Burial to follow at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Senior Services in Springfield to support Meals on Wheels. Feeding her community was important to her. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





