85 of West Milton, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Dayton. She was born on February 23, 1936, to the late Raymond and Bertha



Thomas in Columbus, OH. Sue Ann was an active member of Tipp City Community Bible Church.



Sue Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband Maj. Dick Hale; daughter Christa Stremel and grandson Travis Stremel. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Gerard) Caillouet; grandchildren Courtney (Rebekah) Caillouet, Kate (Jeremy) Mary, Clinton (Ashley) Caillouet; great-grandchildren Katherine, Elizabeth, Carter, Christa, Corinne, Chase, Christopher, Anthony, Brooke and Hunter.



A Visitation will be 11 am Friday, October 1, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Memorial Service to begin at 12 noon at the



funeral home. Burial immediately following at Abbottsville Cemetery, Greenville, OH. Online memories can be left at



