Hall, Alvin P.



Alvin P. Hall passed at home April 4, 2024. He was born January 4, 1940, the second child of Dr. Alvin P. Hall, Sr. and Ellen Francis (Talbert) Hall in Richmond Indiana. He spent elementary and high school years in Cleveland, Ohio, after living in Columbus, Ohio, Tuskegee, Alabama, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, and Detroit, Michigan. In later years, he lived in Columbus, Ohio, Flint, Michigan, and Las Vegas, Nevada. He married Maryemma Ballard of Springfield, Ohio May 31, 1969 where they lived and later returned to after retirement in 2003. Alvin received a BS Degree from Central State University, a Masters Degree from Antioch College, a Specialist degree from Eastern Michigan University, as a recipient of a Mott Foundation Fellowship and was a Doctoral Candidate at the University of Michigan in the E. Ed Degree program. Al, as he was also known, served as Director of Community Education and Assistant Principal of Fulton Elementary Springfield. He served as Administrative Assistant for Community Service in the Beecher School System, Flint, Michigan, Assistant Principal and Director of Cottage Life in the Ohio Department of Youth Services in Columbus, Ohio and retired after serving as Principal and Chapter I and Community Education Director at Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (Retirement date December 1997) Columbus, Ohio. Alvin is a certified Life Member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He was a founding member and member of the Board of Directors of the Ohio Community School Education Association and a founding member and past president of National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, Ohio Chapter. Continuing a committed and very happy marriage, he and Maryemma together enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, camping, swimming and working out, traveling, photography, dance roller skating, ballroom dancing, spending extensive time at their Las Vegas condominium, playing chair volleyball and attending live jazz events, plays and other events. Alvin was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother-in-law (cousin), Charles (Chuck) Hall, and a niece Tonya (Mitchem) Hill. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 54 years, Maryemma; a sister, Dora Ellen (Hall) Simmons; a niece, Doreen Mitchem; a sister-in-law, Elida (Toby Ballard) Hall, many cousins and other relatives and close friends. Visitation is Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



