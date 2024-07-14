BreakingNews
Hall, Clarence "Joe"

Clarence "Joe" Hall of Fairborn, formerly of Medway, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2024 surrounded by those he loved the most after a more than 2 year battle with illness. A Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2024 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com for the full obituary.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

