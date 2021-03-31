HALL, Clarine Faye "Rene"



Clarine Faye Hall, "Rene" age 59 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 27, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Devona Hall. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles M. Hall; sisters, Debra K.



Stewart and E. Christine Hall. Rene is survived by her son, Jesse (Lindsey) Hall; grandchildren, Andrew and Connor Hall; sister, Cindy Fonseca; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

