HALL, Cynthia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HALL, Cynthia A."Cindy"

Age 68 of Clayton, passed away Saturday, December 24th, 2022. She was a 1972 graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Doris Martin, a sister Gayle DeMoss and a brother Dennis Martin. Survived by her husband of 46 years Alan Hall, daughter Stephanie Hall of Clayton, son Adam Hall of Columbus, 2 grandchildren Cora and Owen Hall, 2 nephews Tim and Jeff DeMoss, a niece Jennifer Martin Clark. She was also preceded in death by her special loving labrador and companion, "Brutus". A Gathering of Friends will be held Friday, January 6th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to any Pet Rescue or Animal Shelter in Cindy's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

