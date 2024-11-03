Hall, Gail D.



Gail D. Hall, 86, of Springfield, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Born on October 9, 1938, in Springfield, she was the beloved daughter of the late Lester and Esther (McDowell) Burnham. A proud graduate of Springfield High School's Class of 1956, Gail was a vibrant spirit who found joy in boating, bowling, and dancing-activities she especially cherished with her late husband, Clay, who preceded her in death in 2002. She was also an avid crocheter and gardener, nurturing both her plants and her family with love and care. For many years, Gail spent her winters in Bradenton, Florida, where she joined various social clubs and organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3171 Arie and the Women of the Moose Chapter 1072. A woman of faith, she was a former member of 5th Lutheran Church in Springfield. Gail's legacy lives on through her family, whom she adored deeply. She is survived by her children, Michael Clay (Kim) Hall, Gary Douglas (Tami) Hall, and Mary Esther Gail Hall. Her grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Hall, Matthew (Lisa) Hall, Nicole Hall, and Michelle (Kyle) Pace, along with her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Payten, Everett, Cadence, Christian, Easton, Elijah, Logan, Kylee, and Colton, will forever remember her warmth and kindness. She is also survived by her siblings Georgia Stapleton, Karen Miller, and George (Sherry) Long, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her sons David Christopher Hall in 1963 and Thomas Richard Hall in 1987, as well as her siblings Joan Gingery, Janice Irving, and Victoria Smith. A service honoring Gail's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, Gail will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Care Plus, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475, or to The Alzheimer's Association in Gail's memory. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





