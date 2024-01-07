Hall, Jane

Hall (Kilgore), Jane L.



age 90, passed on Friday November 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thaddeuss M. Hall Jr. as well as her parents, siblings and brothers/sister-in-law. She was survived by 2 daughters, Bridget Hall and Brenna Brown (Robert), 2 grandchildren Brayden and Brennan, sisters-in-law Francina Kilgore and Karen Hall, brother-in-law, Fred Hall (Maritta) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday January 23, 2024 at 11:00am H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



