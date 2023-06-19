Hall, Jerry



Jerry Lee Hall, 82, of Englewood, passed away on June 15, 2023, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood. He was born on December 12, 1940 to the late Claude and Grace Hall. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Lee Hall, and son Jerry Lee Hall, Jr.



Jerry is survived by his step-children, Kevin (Jennifer) Cromwell and Beth (Jerome) Sorrell all of Greenville, also his sister and caregiver Barbara Manders and brother Tom (Bev) Hall all of Brookville, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Jerry worked for many years as a bricklayer and was a proud member of Brickmasons Local 22 chapter. He was an avid saxophone player and was a member of the Dayton Musician's Association. He also enjoyed spending time working outdoors, whether it was taking care of his yard or helping family members with construction projects. Jerry also held a private pilot license and enjoyed flying Cessna aircraft in his youth. Per Jerry's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice at 3055 Kettering Blvd., Moraine, Ohio 45439 in Jerry's memory.



