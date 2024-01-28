Hall, Michael

Hall, Jr, Michael Lee



Age 45, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024. He was born July 4, 1978 in Dayton, Ohio to Michael Hall Sr. and Sandra Hall. We remember a man of honor, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a loyal friend. He leaves behind a legacy of service, sacrifice, and love that will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia Allevato-Hall; his children Elijah Hall, Isaiah Hall, and Bianca Hall; his mother Sandra Hall; his stepmother Yvonne Hall; his sister Monique Hall, preceding in death his father Michael Hall Sr. and sister Tamara Hall, grandparents and a host of extended family and friends who cherished him. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 1, 2024, at The Chosen Church, 295 E. Salem St., Clayton, Ohio 45315, Pastor Walder officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming will be available on Mike Hall Facebook page.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com