Hall, Rose



Rose is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Roy F. Hall, and their children: John Hall, Angel (Robbie) Coker, Royanne (Doots) Hall, Rick Hall (Kathy Lucas), Haley Hall, and Cloe Hall. She was also a cherished grandmother to Cheryl (Todd) Malone, Sarah (Matthew) Shepherd, Tasha (Jeremy) Ell, Dylan Hall (Mercedes Race), and Travis (Taylor) Hall. Rose leaves behind many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well.



In addition, Rose is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Anna Hall, and her best friend and cousin, Karla Metcalf.



Party in the Spring to have celebration for Rose.



