HALL, Tiffaney



Ascended to Heaven on September 30, 2021, at the age of 38, surrounded by loved ones who will forever and always honor her legacy. Tiffaney, affectionally known to her loved ones as "Tiff", was born to Melinda Hall-Hinesmon and Charles Jackson on November 17, 1982. Tiffaney is preceded in death by her beloved step-father, William Hinesmon Jr.; grandfather, Lawrence Hall; grandmother, Joyce Jackson;



uncle, Michael Jackson. Tiffaney is survived by her son, Javen House Jr.; mother, Melinda Hall-Hinesmon; siblings, Wardell Hall, Juanita (Devon) Chaney, William Hinesmon III, and Mary (Bright) Osazuwa; nephews, Camrin, D'Avyon, Skylar, Keon, and Alexander; niece, Laikyn; special cousins, Willie Dow and James Donaldson; best friend, Dwight Mathis; a host of



other family and friends. Tiffaney is a John H. Patterson



Co-Operative High School, Class of 2001 graduate. Immediately following graduation, she began her work of service to



others as a caregiver at Teacher's Pet Learning Center.



Furthering her education, Tiffaney then completed her associates degree in Criminal Justice from Miami Jacobs College.



After serving Dayton area youth at the Dayton Job Corps and medical patients at Good Samaritan Hospital, she completed her benevolent career as the Central Supply Supervisor at Community Tissue Services in Kettering, Ohio. During her final career, Tiffaney also went back to school to complete her bachelor's degree in Social Work from Central State University, graduating with honors in 2017. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Tiffaney. She loved music with an



intense passion. You would oftentimes hear her car music



arrive before her beautiful presence ever made an entrance. She also had an affinity for rare sneakers and jackets, which she kept in pristine condition. Her style was truly in a league of its own. Tiffaney's signature trait was her uncanny ability to balance minding her own business while also, always being there for her loved ones. Tiffaney will be honored in a



Celebration of Life Home-Going, 12 noon Tuesday, October 12, at The Marketplace Movement Church, 3300 West Third St., Dayton. Pastor Robert Lyons officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 am-12 noon. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed. Interment Jefferson View



Cemetery, Dayton. There is a strictly "No Cell Phone Policy" in effect for this occasion. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

