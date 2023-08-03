Halloran, Aaron David



Halloran, Aaron David, 38, of Springfield, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Aaron was born July 21, 1985 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Timothy and Cathy (Dooley) Halloran. He graduated from Catholic Central High School (2003) and Kent State University (2008). He worked in the restaurant industry for 10 + years and in Human Resources for the last few years. In addition to his parents, survivors include two brothers, Jordan (Leah) and Devon (Layne); one niece, Nora; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brennan; maternal grandmother, Betty Dooley, paternal grandparents, Bud and Jan Anderson; an aunt, Heather Dooley; and uncle, Kevin Halloran. Aaron had a way of brightening a room with his infectious smile or witty comebacks. He was civic minded, a thoughtful gift giver, and a dog loving man. He was a loving son, brother, friend, and a very proud uncle. He had a way of making connections and forming special bonds with everyone he encountered throughout his life. He will be missed by so many people that he had an impact on. We love you, Aaron. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clark County Dog Shelter.



