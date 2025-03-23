Halpin, John C.



John Charles Halpin, Ph.D., 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 17, 2025. John had a long and distinguished career in the aerospace field. He spent more than 30 years with the Air Force Material Command at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Dayton, OH) in both a military and civilian capacity, retiring from the USAF Senior Executive Service in 1996. As Chief Engineer for the Aeronautical System Center, John had overall responsibility for engineering activities throughout the Center. Among the Aircraft's John worked on throughout his career were the: F-14, F-15, F-16, B-1, B-2, and many other subsystems and lesser-known weapon systems.



John authored 2 books and more than 80 technical papers on composite materials, materials science, airframe structures, structural reliability, and materials processing. He was a cofounder of The Journal of Composite Materials. He also served as a member of the Journal's executive board for several years and was an Associate Professor at Washington University in St. Louis.



John received many honors throughout his illustrious career, including the Meritorious Civil Service Award (USAF) in 1988, Outstanding Contributions in the Field of Aerospace in 1985, Outstanding Contributions in the Development of Advanced Composite Materials (American Society for Composite Materials) in 1988, Exceptional Civil Service Award (USAF) in 1996, and the Medal of Excellence in Composite Materials (University of Delaware) in 2005. In 1986, Aviation Week and Science Technology recognized John for his Outstanding Contributions in the Field of Aerospace.



There was more to John than work though. He was an avid tennis player and golfer, and was a passionate gardener and cook, making many meals for family and friends. John and Dori were world travelers, they explored Italy, Ireland and other countries in Europe and East Asia. John fell in love with Italy in the 1960s and he and Dori would spend weeks there every year for almost half a century. John had a deep-rooted love of Ireland, where his father was born, and maintained strong relationships with many cousins there. John had a dry sense of humor and loved teasing his family and friends. He was very proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren.



John is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernadette Halpin and his brother Michael Halpin. He is survived by Dorothy "Dori" B. Dick, his beloved wife of 45 years, his children Mary Beth Halpin, Ann Halpin, William Halpin (Dawn O'Neil), Sean Halpin (Kate), 6 grandchildren, Brianna Towne (Brad), Kieran Luthas, Erin Miller (Andrew), Eliza Halpin (Daniel Pomeranz), Liam Halpin (Emma), Aris Halpin, and 5 great grandchildren, William Towne, Charlotte Towne, Theodore Towne, Parker Towne, and Winter Miller.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



