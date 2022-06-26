HALSTEAD, Mary



"Louise"



Age 75, of West Carrollton, passed away June 17, 2022. She was born October 26, 1946, in Rockcastle Co., Kentucky, the daughter of Myrtle and Charlie Parker. In addition to her parents, Louise was



preceded in death by her brother, Clinton Eugene Parker. She is survived by her devoted



husband of 35 years, Jimmy Lee Halstead; her children Theresa Gollihugh, Steve (Tara) Gollihugh, Terry (Joe) Pike, Kathy (Richard) Grisham; 7 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; her nephew Clinton



Eugene (Della) Parker; cousins Sharon Andres, Joyce (John) Pool, Debbie Pennington along with many friends. Louise earned her Associate's degree in Business and graduated with honors. She retired from Lexis Nexis in 2013 after many years of service. Louise was a very devoted wife and a loving mother. She was a very giving person with a beautiful heart and a beautiful smile. A Celebration of Louise's Life is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Louise's memory.


