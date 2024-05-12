Hamblin, Joyce

Hamblin (Lauer), Joyce K.



Joyce Kathleen Hamblin, age 85, of Xenia, passed away on May 1, 2024. She was born in Findlay, Ohio, on April 23, 1939, the daughter of the late Clois and Kate Lauer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of 57 years, George W. Hamblin (pictured). Joyce is survived by her loving sons, Dan (Shelia) Hamblin and Ed (Mary) Hamblin; and her granddaughters, Lynsey and Ally. She worked for many years as an Executive Assistant for a number of organizations including, Mike DeWine and Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed photography (Joyce was rarely seen without her camera), compiling photo albums and playing BINGO. Joyce's faith was something she held in the highest esteem. She was often by her husband's side over the years he spent in Ministry. She was also known for her legendary "from scratch" cooking and baking skills and generosity in offering seconds...or thirds! Joyce will be remembered fondly for her wonderful sense of humor and her devotion to her family. She was always there for those she loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where a Celebration of her Life will begin at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton (visit www.hospiceofdayton.org and click on the "DONATE" tab) or the Hospice charity of one's choice. To share a memory of Joyce or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com