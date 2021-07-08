HAMBLIN, Marilyn A.



Passed away June 26, 2021, at the age of 75. Born December 30, 1945, to Brutus and Ruth Phares in Hamilton, Ohio.



She leaves behind her daughter, Bekah Hamblin and son, Bradley Hamblin, both of Hamilton, sisters Carolyn Wynn (Bob), Michaela Dickman (Bill), Dorothy Campbell (Henry), Lisa Fenzel (Bob), grandson, Lyric Hamblin, granddaughter, Elianna Light and many nieces, nephews and close friends.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry Hamblin, son Ryan Hamblin, brother Richard Phares, and brothers-in-law Bob Wynn and Bill Dickman.



Services are being held privately.

