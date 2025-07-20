Hamer, Richard

Hamer, Richard "Rick"

78, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025. A Navy veteran and University of Dayton graduate, Rick was known for his love of family, hosting gatherings, and his favorite saying, "It's all good!" He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Stacey (Chad) Gemin; and grandchildren, Gavin, Andie, and Reagan. Preceded in death by his son, Matthew, and parents, Thomas and Thelma. Visitation: Wed July 23, 4:00 6:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral: Thurs July 24, 10:30 AM at Church of the Incarnation. Memorials: Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Church of the Incarnation. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

