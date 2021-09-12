HAMILTON, David E.



Age 72 of Bellbrook, passed away September 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his family. He was born on July 11, 1949, in Dayton, OH, to Donald and Jane (Bolinger) Hamilton. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Donald. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca Hamilton; children, Aaron (Cindy) Hamilton and Sarah Hamilton; granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Malinda and Allison; mother, Jane Hamilton; siblings, Peter (Joyce) Hamilton and Elaine (Larry) Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. David earned a bachelors and masters degree from Miami University where he met and married his wife of 50 years, Rebecca Galloway. Dave first worked in the City of Dayton Office of Management and Budget for five years. From 1977 until 2008 David served as the City Manager and Finance Director for the City of Bellbrook. Dave was proud of making Bellbrook into a full service city while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Over the years he helped to bring in $10 million dollars in grants. The city elected Dave to the Wall of Honor in 2009 for his dedication and outstanding public service. His accomplishments



included establishment of the Bellbrook Fire Department,



expansion of the city's water system, and management of the city's growth. In 2006 he was chosen as City Manager of the year. Dave collaborated with neighboring communities and served as a mentor for others in his field. In 2009 the Ohio City Managers Association honored Dave for career achievement. David was a dedicated family man and enthusiastic history buff. The family traveled from coast to coast visiting sites of historical interest from ancient Native American sites, to



historical battle fields, and homes of past presidents, inventors, and authors. Their travels included stays in nearly every national park in the country. David was an avid follower of current events and his political interests included the collecting of campaign buttons. Dave was extremely proud of his son Aaron's accomplishments including earning a doctorate in evolutionary biology, his work on the human genome at the Lawrence Livermore Lab, and his successful career in the



molecular diagnostics of viruses and bacteria. Aaron's three daughters brought joy to Dave and his family. Dave and his daughter, Sarah, shared a love of baseball and attended Dragons games and followed the Reds faithfully. A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Dave's honor to a local program for people with disabilities: CHEERS (P.O. Box 341623, Beavercreek, Ohio 45424). To share a memory of Dave or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

