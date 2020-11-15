HAMILTON, Frances A. "Fran"



Frances A. "Fran" Hamilton, 69, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown, on March 16, 1951, to parents, Thomas and Mayola (Deger) Sauers. Fran had worked for First Financial Bank for 47 years, retiring as assistant manager in 2017. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her husband, Tom Hamilton; son, Matt (Elizabeth) Hamilton; daughter, Julie



(Andy) Witt; grandchildren, Grace & Griffin Hamilton; siblings, Tom (Patty) Sauers, Joe (Lisa) Sauers, Dorothy (Bob) McConnell, Joan (Bob) Knight & Jim (Marty) Sauers; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her son,



Jason Hamilton; and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 am at Holy



Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation Tuesday 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.). Burial will be at



Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

