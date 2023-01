HAMILTON, Gary R.



Age 69 of Dayton, passed away on December 28, 2022. Preceded in death by his son Brian. He leaves behind his wife Donna, sons Joey (Mallery) and Derrick (Danette) Yarger, daughter-in-law Jess, grandchildren Elyse, Weston, Zoey, and Brody, siblings Cheri Smith and Craig Goeke. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at 4pm, January 14th, 2023, at Wilmington VFW. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.