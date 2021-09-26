HAMILTON, Judy D.



Judy D. Hamilton, 82, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. Judy, affectionately known to her family as Juju, was born on August 24, 1939, in Williamsburg, Ohio, to Millard H. and Evelyn M. (née McQuitty) Moore. Judy was passionate about painting flowers, gardening, hiking the Grand Canyon, conserving native wildflowers, the paintings of Claude Monet, collecting books on flowers and art, and, last but not least, the music of Elvis Presley. She was also a dedicated mother to her three children who were her pride and joy. Judy is survived by her children, son, Brady E. Hamilton and his wife Christine Eddy of Silver Spring, Maryland, and daughters: Heather Ferguson and her husband David Ferguson of Tucson, Arizona, and Holly Bush and her husband Brandon W. Bush of Lake Wales, Florida, and her beloved grandchildren: Emma Ferguson and her husband John Pizanias and Soléna Hamilton, and great-grandchildren, Severus and Mia Pizanias. She is also survived by her sisters, Roxie Hendry and Bonnie Forkey. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John P. Hamilton, twin sister, Nancy L. Moore and brother Rodney Moore, both of whom died as infants, and brother, Harris Gene Hoffman. The passion with which she approached life, and her appreciation for the beauty in the natural world, will be remembered by those who knew her. Visitation will occur at Tobias Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio, on Wednesday, September 29, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and graveside services will occur in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio, on Thursday, September 30, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/). Condolences and memories may be shared at



https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10370464