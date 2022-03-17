HAMILTON, William B.



Age 84, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 6, 1937, in New Orleans, LA, to the late William Allen and Lucille Ann (Hopkins) Hamilton. He was a 1956 graduate of Fairview High School; he retired from Universal Tool of Dayton in 2001; and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria. He was an avid reader and history enthusiast; and most of all enjoyed being with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dianne (Merrick)



Hamilton in 2017; stepmother Ruthmae P. Hamilton; brothers Gerald Hamilton and Allen Hamilton; sisters Harriet Hamiton and Virginia D'Elia; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law



Lorraine and Edward Plogsted. He is survived by his daughters Candace (Todd) Sidle of West Alexandria, OH, and Heather Back of Dayton, OH; 6 grandchildren: Levi Back, Madison Back, Joshua Sidle, Haley Back, Case Back and Shelby Sidle; foster children Vicki (Danny) Crampsey, Michael Hamilton and Brian (Susan) Hamilton; brother Waldo Hamilton of San



Diego, CA; sisters Lucille (Steven) Shoup of Cookeville, TN, and Anita Hamilton of Dayton, OH; brother-in-law Kenneth (Reva) Merrick of Middletown, OH; sister-in-law Sandra (Ron) Logsdon of Kettering, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Gard Funeral Home, (formerly Lindloff Zimmerman), 67 W. Dayton St., West Alexandria, OH, with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to West Alexandria EMS, Hospice of Dayton or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



