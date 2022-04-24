HAMMOND, Donald M. "Gymshoes"



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away on April 16, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1933, to the late Joseph and Mildred



Hammond. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army, and he worked for the Journal Herald/Dayton Daily Newspaper for 41 years. He was a member of the



Falcon Club since 1959. He was also inducted into the Dayton Amateur Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2019, and he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his



beloved wife, Janice Hammond; his son, Steven Hammond; and his siblings, Kenny Hammond and Dorothy Riebesell. He will be remembered by his children: Connie Smith, Karen (Dan) Teaford, Lisa (Vercie) Lark, Michael (Donna) Hammond and Gregory Hammond; his brother, Charlie Hammond; grandchildren: Alethea, Larry, Nathan, Justin, Chris, Robbie, Kyle, Coleton, Erika, and Michael; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Janice, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

