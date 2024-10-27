Hammond, Dorothy

Hammond (Nickel), Dorothy Jacquelyn "Jackie"



Jackie passed away peacefully at her home in Yellow Springs where she lived for 71 years. Born Dorothy Jacquelyn Nickel in Springfield, OH, she graduated from Springfield High School in 1946 and Wittenberg University in 1950 with a degree in accounting. As a young teenager during WWII, she worked as a nurse's aide and a telephone switchboard operator in the local hospital. Jackie worked full time during college to pay her tuition. After graduation she had several interesting accounting jobs before she finally became bursar at Antioch College and moved to Yellow Springs.



One evening at the Glen Café, friends introduced Jackie to Phil Hammond. They married in 1953 and together they built their house on Hyde Road, doing most of the work themselves. The family spent summers on their boat "Yonder" on Lake Erie for over 50 years. Jackie was the best mother imaginable, always supportive of her children in their aviation and equestrian adventures. When her grandchildren came along, she became "Mamaw", taking that role to heart she made it her full-time job and supported them in everything they did.



Jackie Hammond never knew a stranger. Her outgoing personality made her many friends, and her loyalty caused those friendships to endure. She always saw the best in everyone. Her house was "home base" for the family and her door was always open.



As an avid horsewoman, she kept horses at home and participated in horse shows from the early 1960's up until 2013. She had an entire family of friends in the horse world, and she continued to attend her favorite shows up until very recently. Jackie made sure her children and grandchildren learned to ride and care for horses as well. Many lucky dogs and cats also made their home with her over the years. Starting in high school she played her beloved flute in bands, orchestras and the church.



Always the volunteer, Jackie was very active in Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield and the United Methodist Church in Yellow Springs. She served as treasurer of both churches and sang in the choir.



Using her business education, Jackie worked alongside Phil in the family business (W.A. Hammond Drierite Company) for many years.



Jackie is preceded in death by her husband John Philip Hammond, her parents Albert and Hortense Nickel, her granddaughter Sarah Hammond and long-time companion Donald Fulton. She is survived by her son Jim Hammond (Libby), daughter Joan Hammond (Randy Wyatt), granddaughter Katie Hammond, grandson Joey Hammond, and special family friends Cecilia Kimball and Erin Eavers.



Visitation will be Monday October 28, at the Jackson Lytle Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a service at 1:00. The burial will be at the Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Yellow Springs Senior Center, a local humane society or animal rescue organization.





