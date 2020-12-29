HAMMOND, Helen



Helen Hammond, age 94 born on August 2,1926, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Village Care Center in Springfield, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec 23rd.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Drs. Jan and Mark Roberto, and grandson Dr. Samuel Roberto.



Originally from Canton, Ohio, the second youngest of eight children, her parents emigrating from Romania, in 1902. Her father labored in the steel mills, dying at age 55 during the "great depression". Her oldest brother quit high school to support the family as a butcher, later purchasing a neighborhood grocery store with an



attached two-story house. While all three brothers served in WWII until 1945, Helen, her siblings and mother continued to work in the store, to "survive", while also gardening and raising chickens. Helen remembered delivering 15-pound grocery orders on her bicycle in the "snow, sleet and rain", as early as age 10, also cutting meat after school as a teenager. Helen graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1944 with a degree in Accounting. This period of time instilled hard work, survival and persistence.



In 1949 Helen married Ed Carroll, after his completion of US Army Military Police service, 1943-1946. Both worked two jobs to fund his education through Kent State University and Case Western University Dental School, graduating in 1954. Helen continued to work in accounting, then in the Dentistry practice in Massillon, Ohio, from 1955-1967. After years of infertility, they were blessed with their only child, Janet Marie. Tragically at age 43, Ed Carroll suffered a fatal heart at Jan's age 7. Helen worked as a single parent for an advertising and medical supply companies, continuing the example to "her



Jan" that anything is possible with hard work, determination, and faith in God.



Helen had a second marriage to Don Hammond who deceased in 1993. She moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1995, living at Northwood Hills Condominiums for 11 years. She enjoyed an active lifestyle playing golf, routine bridge games, cooking, and baking that included Eastern European recipes and her specialty "Cream horns" and "Kolac" nut bread. At age 80, in 2006, she moved to Oakwood Village. Through the following years she experienced all areas of the facility: Independent and Assisted living, Memory care and the Care center for the last three months of her life.



She will be remembered for her loving and sweet spirit, determination, strong-will, and a deep commitment to the Catholic Church and her faith in God. She has been a member of the St. Teresa Catholic Church since 1995.



Dr. Jan wants to thank the staff "family", of Oakwood Village for the past 14 year of loving, kind and consistent care and attention, with gratitude to all staff, and particularly, to Billie Sarven LPN, Director of Assisted Living/Memory Care, and Ida Rafferty LPN, along with Hospice of Dayton throughout the past year. Thank you to Patty Luther who took Helen to church for over 10 years. Although an only child, Dr Jan has had the love and support of many "siblings" by choice, colleagues, friends and cousins. Blessings Mom until we see you again, in Heaven.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church as well as livestreamed through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. The family will receive friends just prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503.



