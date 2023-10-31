Hammond, Roger Lee



Roger Lee Hammond, 79, of Enon passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. Roger was born Tuesday, May 30, 1944 in Portsmouth to the late Ordis and Zelda Riley Hammond. Roger retired from Navistar and was also a Realtor. Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice L. Davis Hammond, two sons; Stephen Hammond of Texas, and Mark Hammond of Xenia. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023 in Adkins Funeral Home, burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. A visitation will be 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the funeral in the funeral home. www.adkinsfunerals.com



Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

