Hammond, Steven

In Loving Memory of Steven M Hammond



8/29/57-5/22/75



Stevie, you almost died at birth but God gave us 17 years with you here on earth



They say you pass when your work here is done but that just seemed way to young



Fast muscle cars,rock music and white jeans. You shared your peace,love and heart of gold with those who knew you best.



So many people at your funeral to honor you.



But after 50 years of losing you, It's been filled with "what ifs"



But with that comes love you had then,and still now the effects of that gift. That day forever changed the lives of your family and friends.



Many tears have fallen but we know it's not the end. Like Mom and Dad in heaven,we shall meet again.



