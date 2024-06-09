Hammons, Frank



Frank Cort Hammons, age 80 passed away May 31, 2024, after battling liver cancer. Frank was born to Leva and Albert Hammons on December 3, 1943, in Monterey, Tennessee but he spent most of his life as a resident of Dayton, Ohio. He was



preceded in death by his parents, his sister Billie Bowman (children Mike, Jeff, Kimberley, Terri), and his brother, James Hammons (Betty and daughter Lisa). He is survived by his life partner, Paul Basinger, his best friends, Richard Davis, Anda Demuts, and Denise Moore along with his friends and colleagues at Sinclair. A graduate of Stivers High School in 1960, he graduated with a bachelor's degree from Earlham College as a math major and immediately started teaching at Princeton High School in Cincinnati; he subsequently earned his master's degree at Miami University and was ABD at the University of Kentucky. In 1972, Frank joined the faculty at Sinclair Community College and taught as a mathematics professor until his retirement in 1998. He loved helping students overcome their fear of math! He was instrumental in developing a Math Lab for the college.



