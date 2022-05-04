HAMPTON, Douglas



Douglas Hampton, age 66, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born July 24, 1955, in Hamilton, to the late Andrew and Sylvia (nee Hobbs) Hampton, Jr. On June 21, 1982, in Hamilton, he married Rosanna Montano and they celebrated almost 40 years of marriage. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked at Fisher Body in Hamilton, and retired from Emery Oleo Chemical Company. Douglas is survived by his wife Rosanna Hampton; children Joe (Sweety) Hampton, Rosita (Tom) Williams; grandchildren Max Williams, Sophia Williams, Ethan Williams, Camden Williams, Arianna



Hampton, Zachary Hampton, Sabrina Hampton; parents-in-law Felipe and Mercy Montano; parents of his daughter-in-law Marlen and Ventura Rodica; brothers-in-law Randy Montano, Felipe Montano, Jr., Larry Montano and was also survived by many cousins and other family and friends.



Mr. Hampton was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Visitation at Miracle Revival Center, 185 Morris Ave., Hamilton, 45011 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Terry Unthank



officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park.


