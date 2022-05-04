BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local, state races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

HAMPTON, Douglas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAMPTON, Douglas

Douglas Hampton, age 66, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born July 24, 1955, in Hamilton, to the late Andrew and Sylvia (nee Hobbs) Hampton, Jr. On June 21, 1982, in Hamilton, he married Rosanna Montano and they celebrated almost 40 years of marriage. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked at Fisher Body in Hamilton, and retired from Emery Oleo Chemical Company. Douglas is survived by his wife Rosanna Hampton; children Joe (Sweety) Hampton, Rosita (Tom) Williams; grandchildren Max Williams, Sophia Williams, Ethan Williams, Camden Williams, Arianna

Hampton, Zachary Hampton, Sabrina Hampton; parents-in-law Felipe and Mercy Montano; parents of his daughter-in-law Marlen and Ventura Rodica; brothers-in-law Randy Montano, Felipe Montano, Jr., Larry Montano and was also survived by many cousins and other family and friends.

Mr. Hampton was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Visitation at Miracle Revival Center, 185 Morris Ave., Hamilton, 45011 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Terry Unthank

officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BAKER, Melba
2
NOONAN, James
3
KLIMASKI, Walter
4
SMITH, Donald
5
ROSE, Richard
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top