Hanes, Dorothy

Hanes (Hautman), Dorothy Ann "Dot"



age 97, of Kettering, passed away on January 9, 2024. She was born in Dayton on April 17, 1926 to the late John and Edith (Hachwalt) Hautman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Dale Hanes, 1970, son Doug Hanes, sister & brother-in-law Rita & Herb Hetzler, sister & brother-in-law Mary Jane & Don Meineke Sr., son-in-law Dick Mann, daughter-in-law Lynn Hanes. She is survived by 2 daughters, Diane Delaberta & Debra Mann, both of Kettering, 2 sons David Hanes, Texas & Dennis Hanes, Kettering, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a 1944 graduate of Parker Co-op (Patterson) High School. Retired from Combined Health District of Montgomery County. Family & friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Church of the Ascension. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made of a Mass or Crossroads Hospice in her memory. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



